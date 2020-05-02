Shopowner fined for defying lockdown

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SHOPOWNER in Gwanda has been arrested after she opened her business premises in defiance of the prevailing lockdown order issued by President Mnangagwa.

Preceptous Amy Ngubo (31) who operates Thandabantu Store at Mtshabezi turn-off sold beer to patrons who later engaged in a dispute resulting in the death of a man.

Ngubo was convicted on her own plea of guilty to opening a business establishment during lockdown and operating a shop business without a licence by Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda. For the first count, she was fined $4 800 or sentenced to six months imprisonment in case of default. She was further sentenced to three months imprisonment which was suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

For the second count, Ngubo was ordered to pay a $500 fine or sentenced to 60 days imprisonment in case of default. She was ordered to have paid the fine on or before June 30.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Sibanda said she had spared Ngubo jail after considering that she had a minor child.

“In passing my sentence, I considered that you are a female first offender. You are also a mother who has a minor child. The court didn’t consider a custodial sentence as it will be too harsh. The court is encouraged to give first offenders an opportunity to repent while outside prison. You are also a care giver and your imprisonment might affect the life of the child,” she said.

“The court has considered a fine and suspended sentenced as an appropriate sentence which will guard your behaviour in the future.”

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said on April 23 Ngubo who is from Salibeni Village in Gwanda opened Thandabantu Store, a general dealer shop which was not exempted to operate.

Miss Nare said Ngubo sold beer to patrons who consumed on the premises and later got drunk resulting in a dispute that left a man dead. She said Ngubo had no right to operate a shop which is not an essential service provider.

Miss Nare said while carrying out investigations, police discovered that Ngubo operated the shop without a valid licence. — @DubeMatutu