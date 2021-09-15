Shortlived joy for unvaccinated congregants

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

CABINET has resolved that unvaccinated civil servants should not report for duty and has barred unjabbed congregants from attending church services.

Government has since directed churches to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Speaking during a post Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government employees had been given enough time to get vaccinated.

“Pursuant to the previous announcement that all civil servants should be vaccinated, Cabinet further resolved that no unvaccinated civil servants will be allowed to come to work,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Cabinet’s resolution follows the Public Service Commission’s announcement last week that it has adopted a no-work-no-pay policy for all employees.

On school attendance by learners, the Minister said the average learner turnout has increased from the previously recorded 73,3 percent to 76,2 percent while that of teachers was at 85,5 percent.

“The nation is informed that 79 learners and 20 teachers tested positive for Covid-19 during the week under review, thereby bringing the total number of confirmed cases in schools to 132. All active cases are isolated and managed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government has also considered a request by churches for a review of the number of congregants allowed in church services to at least a third, taking into account the size of the church.

She said while all other gatherings shall not exceed 100 persons, when it comes to churches, Cabinet resolved that only vaccinated congregants can attend and should be limited to 50 percent of the holding capacity of the church.

The Minister said as of Monday, 2 856 955 persons had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 1 894 780 had received the second dose.

The country has received 10 860 000 doses of vaccine to date and four million syringes.

“Cabinet commiserates with the families and friends of the health workers who passed on during the three waves of Covid-19. A total of 5 366 health workers were affected by the disease.

“Government would like to express its gratitude to the health workers who worked resolutely and steadfastly in saving lives during the waves of Covid-19. His Excellency the President has led the nation in observing a minute of silence in respect to the departed health workers,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said after Cabinet previously approved the resumption of low-risk sporting activities, it has further resolved that all sport codes can resume. Their operating hours have been adjusted to between 0600-2000 hours in order to accommodate the working population.