Shorts and shades for Young Stunna’s show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Music lovers from the City of Kings and Queens are set to have an early Christmas when

Young Stunna from South Africa stages a show at the Boundary on November 20.

The Adiwele hitmaker will be visiting the city for the second time after making his debut early this year at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) Leisure.

The show, organised by Fife Street Events, is set to usher revellers into the festive season.

The “Shorts and Shades” concert will see MtKay Ntwana directing proceedings and a line-up of wheel spinners and local artistes dishing out tunes to warm up the crowd for the South African singer.

These include Ryan Synth, DJ Liz, Welly Yonz, King 98, Victor Bravo and Umlungu Omnyama.

Fife Street Events media and marketing manager Davison Feliate said the show will be the genesis of real festivities for the summer.

“This show marks the commencement of the festive season. This is the time when a lot of parties will be thrown around. We hit it off with Sun-El Musician last weekend and the vibe continues leading to Christmas and the new year.

“This will be a Sunday fun day when people party in the afternoon and rest for a busy working week ahead. We hope to bring in more international acts as time progresses, “ said Feliate.

Recently, there has been an influx of South African artistes into the country and these include Professor, Makhadzi, Costa Titch, Big Zulu, Lwa Ndlunkulu, Oscar Mbo and Oskido.

Fans are in for a groovy afternoon of merrymaking if Young Stunna’s first show in Bulawayo earlier this year is to be used as a yardstick of what to expect. [email protected]_49