Shorts and Slay on this weekend

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Umguza Yacht Club is set to transform into a hub of energy this weekend when it hosts the “Shorts and Slay” event.

The celebration, which will feature incredible musical performances, surprise DJs, and a variety of thrilling activities, is also a special birthday bash for Ramsey KB, Sah, Mzet, and Mkhweli. January-born partygoers have been invited to join the festivities.

The main stage will showcase the sensational Ramsey K and the big Ray Band, along with the Toyota team Corolla. The lineup of DJs includes Molfy, Teekay, Rhaftoe, Brendon the Guy, Mike, Sweeto, Greeza, Ma Seven, and more.

Umguza Yacht Club has prepared a range of thrilling activities, from ziplining and horse rides to pamper pole and quad biking. For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, options like archery, mini golf, paintball, trampoline, shooting range slug, and pool tables are available. Jumping castles will also be set up for the younger guests.

Tawanda Talent Muchechete, the club manager, expressed enthusiasm for the event.

“We have a live band, thrilling activities, and a variety of services for our esteemed guests. With our bar and braai services, you won’t have to worry about anything. We have three generators to be won on the day,” he said. – @TashaMutsiba.