Shot in the arm for Bubi school

THE National Handling Services (NHS) has donated building materials for the construction of a classroom block to Majiji Primary School in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The donated consignment includes 471 bags of cement, door frames, window frames, trusses, building tools, and roofing materials and the project is already rolling.

NHS falls under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development responsible for handling aviation travel and trade through handling of passengers and cargo.

The company operates a huge dry port in Namibia’s Walvis Bay, which is a strategic gateway to the Atlantic Ocean for local businesses.

The company officially handed over the donation to the school on Monday to kick-start the construction work, which will add three classrooms.

In his remarks, NHS board chairperson, Advocate Godwin Nyengedza, commended the school development committee for mobilising the community to provide river sand and pit sand in readiness for brick moulding.

He said his organisation believes in investing in the education of children to foster national development in line with the Government’s drive to ensure no one and no place is left behind in terms of development.

“I was raised by a teacher myself, and my father was one and as such I understand the challenges that the teachers face in handling the learner.

“We are all products of the education system, and as such we believe that if you educate a child, you educate a nation,” he said.

The school is run by the Bubi Rural District Council and has more than 800 learners with only 10 classrooms and 24 teachers, which means half of the pupils do not have adequate learning spaces.

School head, Mrs Rejoice Musakanda, said the lack of classrooms was contributing to the poor pass rate at the school and expressed hope that the establishment of a new classroom block would help ease the problem.

Zanu-PF provincial administrator for Matabeleland North, Cde Douglas Khoza, who is a former headmaster at the school commended NHS and urged the community to work closely with the authorities and the company to ensure the success of the project.

SDC vice chairperson Mr John Sibanda said they were elated by the support from NHS, which has come in handy and on time. NHS head of business development Mr Vusi Moyo said the project was part of their corporate social responsibility and they plan to assist at least one school in all the 10 provinces of the country.

During the event, the school choir provided exciting entertainment, which resulted in the company adopting two of the youngest members for educational support and providing them with employment when the right time comes. Parents expressed their joy and encouraged other corporations to follow suit.