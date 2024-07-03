Shot in the arm for Mlondolozi Prison

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

A Marondera-based church, Great Commission International Ministries, has partnered with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to drill a borehole at Mlondolozi Prison in Khami Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

The facility, housing female inmates and mental patients, has long faced challenges with clean water and the borehole will improve the living conditions, as well as nutritional garden production.

The Officer-in-Charge of Mlondolozi Prison, Superintendent Fungai Mapondera, expressed gratitude to the church for taking such a necessary step to improve conditions at the facility.

“As a station, we are very appreciative to Great Commission International Ministries for taking such a giant step in improving the well-being of inmates and mental patients at Mlondolozi Prison,” said Superintendent Mapondera.

“The borehole will definitely alleviate water challenges that Mlondolozi Prison has been facing for a long time by improving the overall hygiene of inmates and mental patients.

“We look forward to improving production in the nutritional gardens to complement the station’s running projects such as the tuck shop and hair salon.”

This is not the first time the church has extended its services to ZPCS, as it has previously drilled boreholes at prisons in Chivhu, Mazowe, Mutoko, Esigodini, and Woodvale satellite prison since 2014.

“The borehole is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of those in prison. We believe that everyone deserves access to clean water and we are proud to have played a role in making that universal right a reality,” said Bishop Tendai Makumbe.

Acting ZPCS Officer Commanding Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Mthembo, called on more partners to help improve the welfare of inmates, as they are rehabilitated to integrate back into society after serving their prison terms.

The donation to Mlondolozi Prison is also concurrent with the Government’s attempt to drill 35 000 boreholes in 35 000 villages across Zimbabwe, establishing up to 35 000 fish ponds and nutritional gardens, and culminates in community benefits under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme. More than 3 000 boreholes have so far been sunk, of which about 700 are solar-powered.