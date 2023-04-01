Shot in the arm for vulnerable residents

Thokozile Mbedzi, Online Reporter

VULNERABLE residents in Bulawayo’s Magwegwe surbub got a shot in the arm after the First lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, donated a solar powered borehole to assist them in setting up a nutrition garden.

The donation was coordinated by Zanu-PF proportional representative Senator Molly Mpofu and the My Youth Vote for Economic Development initiative.

Beneficiaries that include child-headed families, albinos, widows and those with chronic diseases said the donation showed Amai Mnangagwa’s motherly and loving nature.

One of the beneficiaries Ms Hlekiso Moyo applauded the First Lady saying: “As widows, people living with disabilities, albinos and orphans, we cherish this day because our dreams have come true.

” When our Senetor Molly Mpofu organised us to do this project we thought we would use buckets for the rest of our lives. The First lady has changed that with this very welcome and timely gesture,” she said.

Ms Moyo said now that the water problem had been solved, beneficiaries could concentrate more on expanding markets for their produce.

Ms Sikhanyiso Manyathela, another beneficiary, said:

“This project has taught us to be united in the community. if we were not united l don’t think we would have received this equipment.

“We wish to grow bigger from vegetables ,fish ponds and maize to livestock or other big projects. We want to pass this legacy to future generations. Women must work hard, that is the teaching we got from our Senator,” said Ms Manyathela.

Engineer Martin Nyashanu who was invited to set up the borehole said the project is a master stroke.

“This project is big. We are going to construct green houses and fish ponds, he said.

Senator Mpofu said she is overwhelmed by the support she got from Amai Munangagwa and Eng Nyashanu.

“Iam happy because l cried and the first lady wiped my tears. She is a listening mother and her breasts are for the whole country.

“She donated the submissive pump, green pepper, fish, Turkeys and JoJo tank to our community garden which caters for child-headed families, albinos, widows and those with chronic diseases.

“This project is one of the first of its kind in Bulawayo. l am working for the entire city not only Magwegwe and Lobengula. l am for the people.

” We also grateful to our children who are now paying back to the community. Thabani Sakhile Senda who is the National Coordinator for My Youth Vote for Economic Development who teamed up with other young engineers and Eng Martin Nyashanu to come and also donate the Solar panels and the green house equipment.

“They will also provide us with their services to mount the green house and all the equipment. This is a blessing just because of indlovukazi yesizwe who stands with us every time.

“We urge all well wishers to come and work with us and payback to the community at large.