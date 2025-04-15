Shot Prophet Phiri’s son discharged from hospital

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE son of esteemed founder and leader of River of Life International Church, Jordan Phiri (29) who was reportedly accidentally shot by his father, Prophet Bothwell Phiri (57) in an alleged case of misidentification at their Kumalo residence in Bulawayo recently, has been discharged from hospital.

The harrowing incident occurred last month after the clergyman allegedly shot his son, Jordan, having mistaken him for an intruder.

Family sources confirmed that Jordan was released last week and was in attendance of last week’s Friday church sermon.

“He is out of hospital. Although he has not fully recovered, he is out of the danger zone. As part of the family, we await to get full details of what and how the shooting transpired. All we are happy about is that Jordan is out of danger,” said a family source.

Comment from Phiri could not be obtained as he was said to be busy. However, Phiri has been posting updates on the situation on his social media pages, saying Jordan was recuperating well.

“Jordan continues to recover well and is receiving excellent care. He is regaining his strength, his humour, and the spark that so many of you know him for,” he wrote.

“We are so grateful for his life and for the grace of God that continues to sustain us. We acknowledge that legal proceedings are part of the due process, and we are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities.

“As law-abiding citizens, we trust that the system will handle this matter with fairness and professionalism. At this stage, we will not be making any further comments on legal matters to allow the process to take its course.”

Prophet Phiri said their focus remains on the well-being of their family, the continued support of the community, and the mission.

“We appreciate the prayers and encouragement from those standing with us during this time,” wrote Phiri.

The matter, which has gained public interest, unfolded as Jordan attempted to gain entry to the locked house through a window, reportedly after a late return from their plot in Esigodini.

Startled by the noise, Phiri, armed with his legally registered firearm, proceeded to investigate, leading to the unfortunate confrontation.

Jordan is reported to have opened a window, and as he attempted to gain entry, he was shot in the groin by his father. Upon realising it was his son, Phiri rushed him to UBH for treatment.

According to reports, the ‘man of God’ told police that he shot his son, believing him to be an intruder.

In the wake of the incident, Phiri was charged with attempted murder, with the case having been scheduled to be heard in the courts. The matter is yet to be heard after it was referred for further scrutiny. The courts identified ambiguities in the case that require further examination.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development, saying that Phiri was due to appear in court, only to have the matter sent back for further scrutiny.