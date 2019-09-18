Show in honour of jazzman Simbarashe

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ONE of Bulawayo’s leading guitarists, Hudson Simbarashe, who is celebrating 44 years in the music industry, will be honoured with a show at Club Alabama this Friday.

Multi-award-winning photographer Mgcini Nyoni, who is organising the event, said Simbarashe was a legend who deserves to be celebrated.

“Hudson Simbarashe has been playing the guitar for the past 44 years, mostly as a session musician. I believe he’s one of our music legends and he deserves recognition that’s why I organised this event for him.

“I’d have preferred a bigger venue to honour him, perhaps Music Academy, but resources always hinder.”

Nyoni said the show, which is set to kick off at 6PM, will be a musical journey where people will be taken through the Jazzman’s 44 years of music. An entrance fee of RTGS$20 will be charged.

Simbarashe, reflecting on his journey, said: “It’s been a good journey with many challenges, but I’m glad I’ve pulled through. I’ve seen a lot of things happen and what has kept me going is the love of music — it has played a big role in my life.”

On the forthcoming show, Simbarashe said: “There’s always a feeling of excitement when something like this happens. It’s a feeling I cannot put into words, but I know I’m excited.

“I actually have a lot more to say because 44 years is a long time and I’m glad to have made it this far.”

Simbarashe, who worked with the late great sungura maestro, Leonard Dembo, in his formative years in Sizinda is one of the most revered people for his music and work in the city’s jazz scene. He worked with artistes such as Chiwoniso Maraire, Thomas Mapfumo and the late Andy Brown, among others.

A late bloomer, Simbarashe went into music full time after spending 23 years as a locomotive driver at the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He released his first album Now or Never in 2004 followed by Forgotten Tears in 2008. — @waynecas