‘Show-stopper’ Bhekiwe beaming over RoilBAA nomination

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Drumrolls for Show Stopper hit-maker, Bhekiwe as she poses as one of the outstanding female artistes of the year from Bulawayo after shooting her own shot in the music industry showing others how it is done.

The Pop and Rn’B singer has taken the streets of Bulawayo by storm with her hit song Show Stopper which has given her the signature and exposure she needed. The song had the greater part of its visuals shot at the city’s hip nightspot, Cosmopolitan.

“I love all my babies (songs) released or not yet released, but Show Stopper is dear to me. It gave me the exposure I needed in the industry. Within a short space of time, my name had gained so much recognition and I knew this was the moment to shine,” Bhekiwe said.

With quite a number of songs under her name that carry different messages, mostly positive ones, including Powerful, Secret Feeling, and Kulula ft Msiz’kay, the artiste said she realised the power of collaborations after working with Msiz’kay.

“Recently, I worked with Msiz’kay on a song called Kulula that is off his album, Sizalobuhle. Working with Msiz’ was incredible! He’s such a sweet and humble soul and creating Kulula was a breeze as it all came together so smoothly. I look forward to us potentially working together again and getting infused with other artistes in their different genres.”

She said Powerful was a demanding song to work on as it took months, “but the outcome was worth the sweat and I would not change a thing.” The musician is working on a few projects that will hopefully, continue paving a way for her in the music industry.

Bhekiwe acknowledged that her musical journey has been one full of ups and downs saying she has learnt to focus on the positive and take the rest as lessons.

She is more than grateful for the opportunities that have come her way so far including the inclusion at this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

“I’m so grateful and excited to be nominated at this year’s BAAs. I truly wasn’t expecting this particular nomination and I’m thankful for the recognition. I can’t wait for the 24th of December which will be my birthday too, hence why I’m thrilled about this nomination,” said Bhekiwe.

For the RoilBAA Outstanding song of the year award, Bhekiwe will have to topple Charmaine Mudau, Joy Rukanza, Nkwali, Sithandazile Dube, and Nobuntu.

At the age of 22, Bhekiwe has worked hard to convince Bulawayo that there is indeed raw talent that can be sharpened to gold. Her musical career started in 2019 and she released her debut single Secret

Feelings that year. Since then, she has not doubted her amazing vocal skills and recently she enrolled at MSU to study Music Business, Musicology and Technology as a degree.

“I’ve learnt to be kind and humble towards the audience that values my work and to those that actually support the dream that is turning into reality. The BAA nomination is more of a catalyst, so now, I’m pushed to provide my fans with the good music and entertainment they enjoy.”