Showmax revolutionises African entertainment with its first live-streamed event

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE popular streaming platform Showmax is making waves across Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the broader African continent, revolutionising the entertainment landscape. Jointly owned by MultiChoice and Comcast, Showmax is committed to elevating African content and connecting audiences like never before.

A landmark event took place last Saturday when South African media powerhouse Relebogile Mabotja produced Showmax’s inaugural live-streamed entertainment event. This ground-breaking occasion featured “Water” hit-maker, Grammy Award-winning artiste Tyla, who delivered an unforgettable farewell concert live-streamed to viewers in 44 African countries.

This historic moment not only celebrated Tyla’s artistry but also showcased the potential of Showmax as a leading platform for African entertainment.

Mabotja, serving as the executive producer, led her production company, Black Swan Media, to new heights, delivering a seamless and world-class event. The concert, complemented by its dazzling red-carpet proceedings, captivated audiences and highlighted Mabotja’s award-winning expertise and vision.

“Producing Showmax’s first live-streamed entertainment event was an incredible honour for my team and me,” Mabotja stated.

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Tyla, a phenomenal artiste, and to bring this historic event to life for fans across the continent. It’s moments like these that redefine storytelling and celebrate African talent on a global stage.”

With a remarkable track record in producing live events, Mabotja is a recipient of the South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Entertainment Programme, recognised for her work on the Miss South Africa 2022 live finale. Her dedication to excellence was evident in the flawless execution of Saturday’s event, a feat that is sure to inspire future live productions across Africa.

Over her two-decade career, Mabotja has carved out a significant role as a producer, presenter, and creative visionary. Her influence extends beyond television into radio and music, with Black Swan Media consistently pushing boundaries and showcasing innovative collaborations like this one with Showmax.

The live-streamed concert highlighted Tyla's heartfelt farewell and emphasised the importance of amplifying African voices and stories. With Mabotja's exceptional leadership, the event brought Africa together in a joyous celebration of talent and artistry, proving that the continent can deliver world-class entertainment experiences.