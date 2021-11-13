Showstoppers, avant-garde fashion at #BAA21

I’VE watched the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards red carpet with keen interest over the years and I must say each year comes with its stunners.

Just when I think I’ve seen it all then boom, someone pulls an Ace out their sleeves!

It’s beautiful to see how the event has become one of the country’s biggest dress-up shows.

We’re slowly growing to respect the red carpet and understanding what it means when the host decides to roll out one.

Of course we’ll always have the underwhelming looks here and there, but we won’t worry too much about those.

Every family has that one uncle who puts a blazer over a pair of cargo shorts, soccer jersey and a pair of flip flops. Of interest this year was the inclination towards the more traditional look and what we should probably look at as avant-garde fashion. The usual classic gowns also made an appearance with a few who looked better than amazing.

Fashion designer Zana ‘Kay was a stunner in her cowhide gown. She truly showed the world how beautiful African is.

You absolutely felt proud being Ndebele, an absolute queen, as you watched her in her ensemble.

She could’ve easily been the best dressed, but then there was influencer Mantate Mlotshwa in an emerald green number. Now, that was a showstopper!

It was easy to see how happy she was in that off-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt and sleeves. The dress fit her like a glove and the lace between her knees and thighs was just the sassy touch her dress needed.

South African musician Vusi Nova reincarnated himself in the Geek Twins who appeared in long black “skirts” and sneakers, a look he has worn a number of times. I know a lot of people made fun of these dancers and thought their look was rather over the top, but in actual fact, that’s avant-garde fashion.

The type you’d see on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk. It got you talking, which was the point. For me, the look was neither here nor there, but it definitely got the attention it was routing for.

It would seem women make a lot more effort dressing up for the BAAs than men generally do. Most still think they can just slap on a blazer over a golf T-shirt and show up for the event. That is showing no respect to the host. The key thing is to try. If you’re going to go, then go all out but just make sure you get clothes in the right size.

I’m pretty sure comedian Ntando Van Moyo is tired of hearing about his fashion faux pas. Next time he’ll think twice before walking out of the house in a waistcoat that doesn’t fit. Fit is everything. You always need to make sure your pants are sized well and your shirt and jacket are the right size.

Also, understand that waistcoats are not for everyone. A suit is one of the biggest style investments a man can make so make sure you get it right before forking out your hard earned cash.

A lot of people are yet to realise this, but the BAAs are not just about the arts and awards. Look at it as fertile ground to network and invest in relationships that will lead to your next breakthrough. Dressing up for the red carpet matters, otherwise they may as well not bother rolling out the carpet!

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle @Yolisswa or WhatsApp +263774492700.