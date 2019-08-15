Shun Violence: President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged the nation to reject rioters and destructive violence as he remains open to all opposition leaders to proffer solutions on challenges affecting the country.

Posting on his micro blogging site Twitter on Thursday morning, the President said peace and unit remains the country’s strongest asset as the nation forges ahead.

“The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched.  Riots & destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa’s remarks come as Mr Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance has organised nationwide demonstrations starting tomorrow which Government has urged the citizens to ignore.

More to follow…

 

