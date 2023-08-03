Shurugwi political arson: Violence has no place in Zimbabwe

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Elections Desk

VIOLENCE, the ugly hand of political parties that thrive on chaos, was on display in the Midlands province, Shurugwi District, as its activists ran riot, burning houses of mostly Zanu-PF supporters and shamelessly staining an otherwise peaceful run to this month’s elections.

President Mnangagwa has made peace the soundtrack of this year’s elections, using every platform whether locally or internationally to preach peace, love, and unity, but that call has eluded an opposition party that pollsters have predicted would lose the elections.

Maybe, there is a method to the opposition’s frenetic frenzy, to blemish the election process and yet again, as its wont, cause Western condemnation, but the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has been steadfast in its stance against any form of violence, making it clear that the law is the ultimate equaliser and that there are no sacred cows.

Action, the country’s First Citizen said, will be taken to account for the suspected CCC activists who went on a rampage burning homes, properties, livestock, and valuables belonging to Zanu-PF members in Shurugwi.

Ten homes were burnt in Shurugwi North Constituency among them three huts and livestock belonging to Zanu-PF Hanke-B district chairwoman Anna Mangena.

Other Zanu-PF members who fell victim are Ever Chitata, Anna Mangena, Getrude Munyoro, Tendai Sithole, Lot Chivese, and Miriam Chivese whose homes, personal belongings, and livelihoods, including livestock, were lost during the ugly scene.

President Mnangagwa, a champion of peace, has since directed that no stone should be left unturned in dealing with the Shurugwi merchants of violence.

This script by the CCC has been written before, but once beaten, twice shy; law enforcement agents have since arrested two suspects, Edson and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with the arson attacks.

Like always, whenever the full wrath of the law catches up with the perpetrators the opposition will cry more than the bereaved citing ‘persecution’.

Not so long ago the CCC deputy chairman and Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala was arrested in connection with violence after he had allegedly instigated party supporters to engage in violent acts in Nyatsime.

The nation is now familiar with these shenanigans and incidents of staged violence, which are designed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe, especially whenever there is an international event or an election in the country.

During the skirmishes in Nyatsime, more than 20 families were left homeless, while businesses counted losses with schools being shut down after CCC activists went on a rampage in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza.

Tuckshops and vehicles were also destroyed after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime, an offshoot suburb of Chitungwiza.

The trail of destruction by the opposition activists left 20 houses destroyed, 13 shops, and six tuck-shops windowless and ransacked at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.

The marauding mob also torched a gazebo at the shopping centre where four cars were not spared the wrath of the activists who had allegedly been incited by Sikhala to avenge the death of Moreblessing Ali, a victim of gender-based violence.

While officiating at the Muchesu Coking Coal project in Binga on Monday, President Mnangagwa slammed the Shurugwi violence perpetrators saying culprits should be held accountable for their actions which seek to tarnish the goodwill of the country.

“We want peace, peace in this country, before, during, and after the elections. We reject violence. If CCC burns houses in Shurugwi we don’t want that.

“I have instructed the police to track them down and they tell us who told them to burn the houses, then we also ask those that sent them who they got those instructions from, is it from another master,” he said.

The President added: “We must reject those parties that cause division and suffering among our people. The Lord blesses people who maintain peace.”

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Edson and Edwin who were seen running away from the burnt huts scene.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns political parties to counsel supporters and resolve either inter-party or intra-party disputes without resorting to violence.”

He said police once again reiterate that the law will take its course on anyone involved in cases of political violence despite one’s stature, identity, or political affiliation.

CCC has a well-documented and checkered history of violence, even fighting among themselves.

Its double candidates in St Mary’s Constituency had their supporters and family members attacked including Freddy Masarirevu’s supporter who was left for dead by a group of people aligned to one Brighton Mazhindu’s camp.

Mazhindu, a former councillor, was also nominated together with Masarirevu to stand as a CCC candidate in St Marys.

CCC has since distanced itself from Masarirevu endorsing Mazhindu as the official candidate for the party in St Marys.

Tichaona Munda was hit by iron bars by one Mathius Mazhindu, son of Brighton Mazhindu and Shingi (surname unknown).

Thirty-nine CCC members were also recently arrested for attacking Zanu-PF supporters and destroying their offices in Chitungwiza.

The 39 accused persons who included Adam and Trevor Furukiya, Tashinga Chihaka, Donald Mugondegwa, among others were facing public violence charges when they appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate.

If they are not perpetrating violence in Zimbabwe, CCC activists are taking that streak to foreign lands.

A CCC activist based in the United Kingdom was jailed for three years for inciting public violence using his Facebook page.

William Chinyanga was convicted on two of the four charges of “encouraging terrorism” after he called for the overthrow of the Zimbabwean Government in a series of speeches live-streamed on Facebook last year.

The Kingston Crown Court sentenced Chinyanga to three years in prison and an extended licence period of one year.