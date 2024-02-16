Siachitema targets fourth straight title

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DEFENDING Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) champions, Glow Petroleum are aiming for their fourth title when the 2024 league season begins on February 24.

Glow Petroleum retained the title last year for the third time running, finishing the league unbeaten in the process.

Coach, Perpetua Siachitema says they have their eyes on a fourth title.

“We have started training and the expectation is for us to win our fourth title. We have beefed up in areas where we felt we came short last season but I believe with the squad we have in place we will win the league again. We are not taking away anything from our opponents but with the work we have put in, we are confident of another successful season,” said Siachitema.

The former Gems captain won the Coach of the Year award for last season but believes she is still a rookie in coaching.

She won the same award in the 2022 season.

“I am not at the top level yet. As a coach, I am still learning. Every season has been a learning experience for me and I have enjoyed the ride,” said Siachitema.

Glow Petroleum will face Golden Valley and RioZim in the Patchway bubble in their opening fixtures.

In Mutare, Mweyamutsvene, Tenax and Santa Queens will converge at Dangare in Mutare while ZPC Hwange, Khami and Haven Nets clash at White City Stadium.

In Bikita, Hi-fyers will face ZRP Masvingo and Bikita Minerals.

Seke Teachers College will play host to Ruwa, Correction and Bright Emerald.

At the TelOne Showgrounds, Yadah, Support Unit and Sweet Valley will take to the court.

Chibwe, Belvedere and Black Mambas will clash at the Harare Municipal Courts.

The 2023 champions Glow Petroleum were the biggest winners at this year’s awards ceremony held at the end of last season after walking away with US$6 000, medals and a floating trophy for their exploits.-@innocentskizoe.