Sibanda concludes in fine form in Slovakia

Fungai Muderere

FORMER Chicken Inn midfielder, Bravie Sibanda concluded his Slovakian club’s Third Division campaign on a high note after he chipped in with two assists when they thumped ŠK 1923 Gabčikovo 4-2.

In Slovakia, Sibanda (27) plays for FKM Nové Zámkyand, on their way to the league’s glory, they thumped Hurbanovo 7-2 to take their points’ tally to an unassailable 66 points with three games to spare.

Interestingly, Sibanda, who won his first gold medal in Slovakia’s elite league while turning out for OFK Banik Lehota PodVtacknikom, was on target when they dismissed Hurbanovo.

In the process, he took his goal tally to 17 in all competitions. He has 14 assists under his belt from 34 league and cup games.-@FungaiMuderere