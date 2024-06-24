Sibanda hands Bosso much-needed win

Nkosilathi Sibanda , [email protected]

Highlanders 1-0 Hwange

MARVIN SIBANDA was the Highlanders’ hero by scoring the decisive goal that secured a crucial victory against Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields yesterday. The first -half was uninspiring, with both teams failing to create meaningful chances. However, Sibanda lit up the game with a clinical finish at the start of the second-half. His goal was a masterclass in composure and skill, leaving the opposition goalkeeper with no chance. It was a much-needed win for Highlanders, who had gone six matches without a victory.

Highlanders had an opportunity to take the lead in the 16th minute, but Godfrey Makaruse’s shot was saved by Wellington Muuya in the Hwange goal. The visitors also had a chance to score in the 19th minute, but Prosper Mathe’s effort went wide. Despite these early chances, it was Sibanda’s second-half strike that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Reflecting on the game, Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu praised his team’s determination and ability to read the game. He identified that Hwange were playing a delaying tactic and instructed his players to raise their game. He suggested that this approach paid off, leading to the goal that eventually secured the win. He was delighted with the result and believes that it will boost the team’s confidence going forward.

“It was good for us to break the spell that we have been going through in terms of drawing. We looked much better when we started the second-half and one could tell that the goals were about to come,” said Kaindu. “We saw how Hwange was playing. They kept on delaying, so we needed to up our game. We were cautious that if we score, we mustn’t get too excited.”

Hwange coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, was gracious in defeat, praising his players for their spirit and determination. Although disappointed with the loss, he recognised that Highlanders deserved to win. He called for his team to go back to the drawing board to address the issues that have seen them struggle this season.

“We lost, but I give it to the boys for their resilience, fighting spirit and determination. We really wanted to win, considering where we are coming from. Where we are on the log standings is not pretty. “The problem is that most of the time we celebrate mediocrity. I didn’t see much in terms of what I expected from the opposition. I thought we also scored a genuine goal, but the writing is on the wall. We lost and go back to the drawing board. The team has not been doing well, but from what I saw today, they are on the right track,” said Dlakhama.

Highlanders’ victory was a significant moment for the team, which has endured a difficult period in recent weeks. The win will give the team a much-needed boost ahead of their next game, and coach Kaindu will hope that his players can build on this result. For Hwange, the defeat highlights the need for improvement, and the team must work hard to move away from the relegation zone.

Teams

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa, Devine Mhindirira (Calvin Chigonero, 90th min), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Mason Mushore, 84th min), Mckinnon Mushore, Marvin Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Brighton Ncube (Reason Sibanda, 84th min), Melikhaya Ncube.

Hwange: Wellington Muuya (gk), Jofias Mumpande, Rayton Maphosa, Lukas Sibanda, Sebastian Moyo, Kelly Shiyandindi, Prosper Mathe (Gift Mbweti, 42nd min), Shepard Gadzikwa, Marseline Mlilo (Arnold Dube, 70th min), Pritchard Mpelele, Canaan Nkomo (Tendai Muvuti, 70th min). — @NkosieLegend