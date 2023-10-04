Sibanda, Ngala return for Bosso

Innocent Kurira , Sports Writer

HIGHLANDERS FC goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and forward Stanley Ngala have returned to training ahead of this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Sheasham FC at Barbourfields Stadium.

The duo was part of the Bosso squad at some light training session at the match venue late yesterday.

Both of them were not included in the match-day squad for the team that lost 5-3 on penalties to Caps United in the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday.

The match had ended two all in regulation time.

Midfielder Elshaamar Farasi watched the session from the stands after he picked up an injury against Caps United.

Farasi joins a long list of injured players at Highlanders which includes Calvin Chigonero, Devine Mhindirira and long-term absentees Darlington Mukuli and Godfrey Makaruse.

Mukuli and Makaruse are out for the rest of the season. Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito described the injury situation in his camp as difficult.

“The injury situation is worrying but there is nothing l can do. We have to continue working.

“I think they will win tomorrow (today). We will try and do our best and make sure we win,” said Brito.

Brito says the team is working hard to address their goal-scoring problem.

“The team is working hard to create lots of situations but we don’t score. It’s difficult to win without scoring.

“But in this situation l will work to push the team and give them the belief they will win tomorrow (today),” said Brito.

Sheasham FC coach Lizwe Sweswe emphasised the need for his team to be mentally up to the task.

“It’s not an easy game. It’s always difficult to play these big teams who will be backed by their multitudes of fans.

“For us, it’s a matter of being strong mentally and ensuring that we stick to our game plan and hope it works. It might work to our advantage that they have not been playing well recently but we can never count on the previous games. What matters is this game,” said Sweswe.

Bosso has 44 points from 23 outings. They are four points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last league encounter 1-0 to Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

The first leg between Bosso and Sheasham played at Bata Stadium in Gweru ended in a 0-0 stalemate. In other matches scheduled for this afternoon, Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum square off in a potentially explosive encounter set for Gibbo Stadium.

Table toppers Ngezi Platinum will entertain second from bottom Black Rhinos at Baobab Stadium.

Tomorrow, Triangle United will face Dynamos at Gibbo Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs will face Hwange at Luveve Stadium.

Mid-Week PSL Fixtures

Today

Herentals College v Chicken Inn (NSS), Ngezi Platinum v Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium), Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum (Gibbo), CAPS United v Yadah (Bata Stadium), Highlanders FC v Sheasham FC (Barbourfields) ZPC Kariba v Green Fuel (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Tomorrow

Triangle v Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve Stadium) — @innocentskizoe