Sibanda plays down his role in Chiefs’ success

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs assistant coach Thulani Sibanda does not believe his return to the club is behind its turnaround.

Chiefs are yet to lose a match since Sibanda bounced back at the Ninjas following the sacking of assistant coaches Farai Tawachera and Mark Mathe. Since his arrival, Chiefs have played six matches, drawing three and winning three.

Sibanda was booted out when the club decided to bring in Portuguese coach Nilton Terroso, but they were forced to turn to him to assist Terroso after the team hit a long bad patch.

Sibanda is currently in charge of team in the absence of Terroso, who is a attending a coaching course in Europe.

He oversaw his team’s impressive 2-0 win over troubled Caps United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium.

“The training has been the same, the coach is the same and the players are the same. It’s just a question of players adapting to Nilton Terroso’s philosophy. We can’t say anything has changed. I have just come in and I am learning his philosophy and also helping players learn his philosophy.

“One aspect Terroso has done well with the players is the mobility when interchanging positions. You will realise we are one team that is able to have players interchanging positions and we are also in good shape in terms of fitness,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs travel to Harare to face Yadah tomorrow and Sibanda has predicted a tough encounter.

“They are not a bad side, especially if you look at the way they played against Chicken Inn. They are good in terms of closing play and pressing. They are also good with quick break attacks.

“I watched them when they played FC Platinum as well and they played well in that game with the champions only capitalising on mistakes by the goalkeeper. They are a very good team with a clever coach in Genesis Mangombe, who is a police officer like me, so it will be an exciting game,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PSL will take a two-week break after the conclusion of match day 17 fixtures scheduled for June 3-5.

League matches will resume on June 25.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Yadah vs Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Herentals College vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City vs Black Rhinos (BF) , Cranborne Bullets vs FC Platinum ( Sakubva)

Sunday: Caps United vs Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders FC vs Harare City (Barbourfields Stadium) Manica Diamonds vs Tenax CS FC (Sakubva Stadium), Triangle vs Chicken Inn (Gibbo Stadium) Whawha vs Ngezi Platinum (Ascot Stadium). – @innocentskizoe.