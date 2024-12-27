Sibekiwe Ndlovu bids for Zifa board post

Zimpapers Sports Hub

SEASONED football administrator Sibekiwe Ndlovu, is running for a post on the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) board, promising to champion the improvement of women’s football in the country.

Ndlovu, a well-respected figure in local football circles, boasts a wealth of experience in football administration having served in various capacities within Zifa and other football organisations.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Ndlovu outlined her vision for the development of women’s football in Zimbabwe, citing the need for increased investment, better infrastructure and more competitive leagues.

“As a passionate advocate for women’s football, I believe it’s time for us to take our game to the next level,” Ndlovu said.

“We need to create more opportunities for our female players, coaches and administrators to grow and succeed. This includes investing in better facilities, providing more resources for our national teams and promoting women’s football through effective marketing and branding.”

Ndlovu’s campaign is built around three core pillars, development, empowerment and excellence.

She promises to work tirelessly to promote women’s football, engage with stakeholders and drive positive change within Zifa.

“Women’s football is not just a niche area; it’s a vital part of our sport’s ecosystem,” Ndlovu emphasised.

“By supporting and developing women’s football, we can unlock new talent, inspire a new generation of players and grow the game as a whole.”

Ndlovu’s journey in football spans over two decades, marked by her unwavering passion, dedication and leadership.

As a life member of Highlanders Football Club, Ndlovu has been an integral part of the club’s growth and development. Her commitment to the sport has earned her recognition and respect within the football fraternity.

Ndlovu’s administrative acumen and expertise have been demonstrated through her various roles within football.

She has served as the chairperson of Highlanders Royals, a position that allowed her to play a pivotal role in the revival of the team.

Under her leadership, Highlanders Royals regained its status as a force to be reckoned with in women’s football. Her success in this role is a testament to her ability to drive growth and development in football.

As the present director of Lobengula Queens, Ndlovu continues to be a driving force in women’s football.

Her experience in managing and administering women’s football teams has equipped her with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that exist within the sport.

She has been a vocal advocate for the development of women’s football, working tirelessly to promote the sport and create opportunities for female players, coaches and administrators.

Her commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in football aligns with Zifa’s strategic objectives, making her an ideal candidate for the board.

With her extensive experience, leadership skills and passion for football, Ndlovu is an exceptional candidate for the Zifa board.

Ndlovu has been instrumental in promoting girls’ soccer in rural areas, identifying and nurturing talent that would otherwise go unnoticed. Her vision is to take girls’ soccer to the grassroots level, ensuring that every region is represented and every girl has access to equal opportunities.