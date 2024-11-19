Sibling rivalry turns deadly serious

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru has been sentenced to 4 months behind bars for threatening his brother with a knife and physically assaulting him.

On 20 October 2024 around 2am Absalom Siyabonga found his unnamed brother (38) asleep.

He woke him, brandishing a knife, and ordered him to leave their parents’ home immediately.

A misunderstanding arose and Siyabonga slapped the complainant several times on the right hand and kicked him in the stomach.

“The accused person was sentenced to four months imprisonment wholly suspended for five years,” said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.