Siblings drown in dam

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO brothers aged 9 and 8 years drowned in a dam after their mother left them playing unattended.

In a statement, police said the victims drowned at Peter Dam, Mt Hampden in Harare on 11 February 2024.

“ZRP reports a sad incident that occurred on 11/02/24 in which two male juveniles aged eight and nine years drowned at Peter Dam, Mt Hampden. The two victims had been left by their mother playing at a house before they allegedly proceeded to the dam where they drowned.