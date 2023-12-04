“Sibone Okunye” – a maternal tale

Bokani Tshidzu (third from left) posing for a photo with lovers of art at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as she launched her first exhibition in Bulawayo

WITH the topical lobola issue dominating conversations in the precinct, versatile visual artist Bokani Tshidzu has added flavour to the whole customary marriage setup with the curation of her “Sibone Okunye” solo exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo.

The exhibition, Tshidzu’s debut, is set to run until December 20. It sheds light on the dynamics of marriage life and the importance of adequately preparing a woman for it, as well as her outside life.

With the secret ingredient being the normal reed mate (icansi) Tshidzu unravels the diverse ways the reed mat was used, signified by themes of spirituality, virginity, and economy.

Tshidzu said she wants to probe how yesteryear marital issues, vis-à-vis modern ones, can co-exist.

“My exhibition aims to marry old and nascent nuptial ways with the focal point being women who take different types of roles within a home. Women, being the fountain of wealth within the home need to be adequately prepared for a new life in marriage with economic engines and the reed being an important cog in that ceremony.

“In lobola negotiations, women sit on the reed mat, but the question is, will these traditions be carried forward or will the younger generation change them?” quizzed Tshidzu.

Notably, the reed mats were painted in thematic colours where “White has to do with death and dreams, green associated with the wealth that women produce, yellow is about healing, while red is for intimacy and procreation as well as blue representing faith, belief and our traditions. In all of these, the woman takes centre stage.”

Having spent 23 years in the United Kingdom, and taking art around the globe, Tshidzu said she needed to honour her Kalanga roots and curate her first solo exhibition in the country in Bulawayo.

“I have been away for so long and sometimes I would get homesick. You can never feel whole and yourself when you are not home so I had to do this (curating the art exhibition) without fail. It feels good to be back home and interacting with my people,” she said.

Joseph Munyuki was the host while the guest of honour was Noreen Makhurane who is the programme area manager for Plan International Bulawayo. Entertainment was provided by Poetician and the exhibition was attended by historian Pathisa Nyathi.

