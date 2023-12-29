Siboniwe Foundation Trust donates to Chikurubi female prisoners

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

CHIKURUBI Female Prison got a shot in the arm, after receiving a donation of a substantial number of educational books, a projector, a laptop, and a projection screen from the Siboniwe Foundation Trust.

Through education and skills development, inmates are finding new paths toward personal growth, empowerment, and redemption.

In his acceptance speech, Harare Metropolitan Province acting officer commanding prisons Assistant Commissioner George Mutimbanyoka expressed gratitude towards the gesture and assured that the donated items will go a long way in transforming the incarcerated.