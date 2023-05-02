Signature projects transform Matabeleland

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

THE Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has completed an incredible 1 121 out of 1 699 projects in Matabeleland region, with the outstanding ones set to be completed soon.

One of the signature projects, Lake Gwayi-Shangani, whose major aim is to end perennial water challenges bedevilling Bulawayo and turn Matabeleland North province into a green belt, providing employment and food security to many families, is over 70 percent complete.

In that province, the Second Republic has established Hwange Teachers’ College and Binga Vocational Training Centre.

There is also now piped water at Mkhombo, Jotsholo sub-office, Dingani and Tiki clinics.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba commissioned the Lupane Magistrates Court in September last year. The premises has two courtrooms, chambers and several offices as well as well-ventilated prison holding cells building, waiting shed and ablution facilities.

There is also the Welshman Mabhena Government Complex where Government departments that have all along been operating from Mhlahlandlela building in Bulawayo have since been allocated offices and senior civil servants will soon be relocating to the province.

The Hwange Power Station expansion project that already has seen Unit 7 feeding 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid will soon be followed by Unit 8 of the same capacity.

The infrastructural development in the province has not only left lasting legacies but also saw the creation of employment and transforming lives of the ordinary people.

In Matabeleland South, President Mnangagwa’s administration has completed 523 projects out of 800, with 277 set to be completed soon.

A five-megawatt solar plant was established at Richsaw in Gwanda district and a mopani worm processing plant was established at the border town of Beitbridge as well as the rolling out of the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) schools project. Ntepe-Manama community radio station is now in full operation.

In 2018, President Mnangagwa presided over the groundbreaking ceremony at Beitbridge Border Post’s revamping at a cost of US$300 million. He officially commissioned the facility in August last year.

In Bulawayo Province, the administration set up 230 projects with 167 of those projects completed. A new plant at Treger Group was installed and is now fully operational while a soft drink plant was also installed at Arenel. The Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital was rehabilitated and 10 community information centres established.

Five Early Childhood Development (ECD) blocks were completed at five primary schools in the city including Nketa, Mahatshula, Emganwini and Senzangakhona.

A US$30 million state-of-the-art bakery plant at Bakers Inn has since been completed and is awaiting commissioning. Cowdray Park Health Centre is also awaiting commissioning as the Second Republic seeks to bring health facilities closer to the people.

Government also installed digital television equipment at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s Montrose studios. Six roads – Sixth Avenue, Eighth Avenue, Coghlan Avenue, Doncaster, Woodville Park as well as Siyepambili – were tarred.

In an interview at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair last week, Chief Director, Communications, in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi said the completion of the projects in the region is a huge announcement by President Mnangagwa and his administration.

“The President has demonstrated beyond doubt that he has Matabeleland region at heart.

“He is living the talk and the works done speak for themselves. There is not even a single project that he has said must be done that has not been done. Yes, some may delay completion but they are certainly going to be completed.

“He loves this place, he cares for this place this is why barely two months pass without him being in this part of the country,” said Dr Mutambudzi.

He said the remaining projects were all over 60 percent complete and will soon be complete as President Mnangagwa was committed to making sure that no one and no place will be left behind in the country, as it strides towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030.

“This country can only be built by its people, no one else hence the philosophy ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/ Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, brick upon brick President Mnangagwa is and will build this country,” said Dr Mutambudzi.

Matabeleland region had lagged behind the rest of the country as far as development is concerned but the coming of the Second Republic has changed the narrative with several high-impact projects under implementation in the area. — @skhumoyo2000.