Sihlobo’s art brings rural roots to urban canvases

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Sihlobo Bukhosi Moyo, recipient of the 2023 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards for Outstanding Creative Handwork who is renowned for his skill in drawings and paintings, has unveiled the passion propelling his creative journey.

Nurtured in a blend of rural and urban landscapes, the artist, based in South Africa, embarked on his creative journey from humble beginnings. With a scarcity of traditional art supplies, he initially turned to charcoal sourced from his grandmother’s fireplace.

“My passion for art started from an early age, though I initially perceived it as a hobby. I wasn’t privileged to own crayons or pencils but charcoal from my grandmother’s fireplace. I used to crush it and use its dust for drawing. At times, I’d mix the powder with water, transforming it into a paste or paint,” said Moyo.

Moyo later expanded his artistic horizons to include acrylic and oil paints.

His concepts and art ideas are deeply rooted in personal experiences, family, encounters with people and the journeys he has undertaken.

“I consciously weave philosophical and psychological ideas into my creations seeking to ignite critical thinking and foster creativity in the viewer’s mind. My art also endeavours to awaken the spirit of ubuntu and the essence of unity among humans,” said Moyo.

He said to address societal issues, his works touch upon “unsaid” topics such as mental health, gender-based issues and black consciousness.

Moyo said he strives to present these concepts in a visually appealing manner suitable for homes or public spaces.

Reflecting on his journey, Moyo expressed the desire to prevent the lack of artistic opportunities he faced.

Moyo said he wants to open an inclusive art and craft institution or academy for children of all ages, races and social groups.

His envisioned academy aims to impart knowledge on art history and craft entrepreneurship from an early age.

Moyo says being an artist is a calling that requires nurturing hence the need for early education and support to aspiring artists.

Beyond his visual artistry, Moyo is a retired footballer, ceramist and tailor. Associated with the Imbali Visual Literacy Project in Johannesburg, South Africa, Moyo continues to expand his expertise in craft, art facilitation and craft entrepreneurship. – @TashaMutsiba