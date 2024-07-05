Sikandar Raza gives free tickets to fans for Chevrons/India games

Brandon Moyo

CHEVRONS T20I skipper Sikandar Raza has extended a generous hand to cricket fans who want to watch the five-match T20I series against India which begins tomorrow at Harare Sports Club.

The 38 year old all-rounder has availed 125 free tickets (25 per match) for fans who would want to make way to Harare Sports Club.

The tickets will be distributed strictly on a first come first serve basis at the stadium’s gate three. Gates will be open at 11.15 am, just under two hours before the start of the match.

“We appreciate your support and love for Chevrons. See you all at the Sports Club,” said Raza.

Gate charges range from US$5 for the rest of the ground to US$20 for Centurion and Red Lion stands. All the matches start at 1 pm.

