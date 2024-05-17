Sikhosana Buhlungu returns with ode to wife, MaMthembo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned musician Sikhosana Buhlungu (Clopas Sikhosana), has returned to the studio, completing production on a new single that will be accompanied by its music video.

Last week, he travelled to Bulawayo for the studio session.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz during his Bulawayo sojourn, Sikhosana revealed that his latest track titled “True Love” is a heartfelt dedication to his significant other.

“I was in Bulawayo to work on a song titled ‘True Love’ set to be released next Friday along with its visuals. The song, produced by Neshville from Rockup Studios, follows up on my previous track ‘Khiwa’ which debuted about two years ago,” he shared.

The “True Love” music video, directed by Trust Maguta, renowned for his work with Madlela Skhobokhobo, captures Sikhosana’s deep affection for his wife, MaMthembo.

“In the track, I express my unwavering love for my wife. She has stood by me through thick and thin, and this song is a tribute to her unwavering support,” Sikhosana explained.

In a light-hearted manner, Sikhosana amusingly expressed his plea to his followers and fans, urging them to support him in acquiring a vehicle that would facilitate his entry into the realm of entrepreneurship.

“It’s my heartfelt wish to evolve into a successful businessman, and I’m reaching out to my loyal fans and supporters who have stood by me since my industry debut.

“I dream of launching a commuter transport business, and I humbly request well-wishers to aid me in acquiring my inaugural vehicle, preferably a Honda Fit. Transportation remains a pressing concern in our community, and I’m determined to effect positive change in this regard,” expressed Sikhosana.

The artiste from Nkayi, gained prominence with his Corona-virus anthem “Isomiso” which captivated audiences on social media with its poignant lyrics, resonating widely during the pandemic.— @mthabisi_mthire