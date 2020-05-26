Sikhosana gets hero’s welcome in Nkayi

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Nkayi’s Maskandi musician, Clopas Sikhosana who recently became an Internet sensation after a video of him performing a song on the Covid-19 pandemic trended online, is now back in his home area after successfully recording his debut album in Bulawayo with help from fellow musician Madlela Skhobokhobo.

Sikhosana is the man behind a video clip of a song which addresses the effects of the pandemic in the rural areas. The song that was shared by Madlela on social media became an instant hit.

This led people to hold a search for Sikhosana on the Internet as they wanted to show appreciation of his talent and Madlela Skhobokhobo decided to travel to Nkayi to look for him. After finding him, he brought him to Bulawayo where he recorded an album, his first, at the Cite Studios last week.

For Sikhosana who from time to time performed at the Nkayi business district to try and raise money, this gesture could not have come at a better time as he had always hoped to record an album and be recognised for his talent.

In a true show of support, the people of Nkayi who had been supporting his talent each time he performed for them, gave him a hero’s welcome upon his return on Friday.

Madlela, who accompanied Sikhosana back to Nkayi said when they arrived at the Nkayi business centre, they found Sikhosana’s father waiting for him.

“When they heard we were coming back, some of the residents asked us to pass by Nkayi business centre as they wanted to see him. When we got there, we found his father waiting for him.

“That’s when Sikhosana cried. I believe these were tears of joy or perhaps tears that his father had seen his son’s dream coming true,” said Madlela.

He said after the greeting pleasantries, they were then taken for a braai that had been organised by residents there.

After the braai, they travelled to Gwamba (where Sikhosana resides), but also made a stop at some shops called Mpumelelo where residents wanted to catch a glimpse of Sikhosana.

When they got to his homestead, Madlela said residents started trickling in to see Sikhosana and ask him about his journey to Bulawayo.

“At his homestead, they weren’t expecting him because there’s no network there so we couldn’t communicate with them. I think the children around the area saw us and they told their parents and in no time, the homestead was filled with people.

“It was great seeing that the people were proud of their own,” said Madlela.

He said Sikhosana’s wife had cooked umxhanxa that they gladly ate.