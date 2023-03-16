Sikhosana, Gwala music video out on Friday

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

RISING traditional gospel musician Abednego Sikhosana will on Friday drop his much-awaited visuals for his new single, Impilo Ayifani, which features legendary South African muso, Freddie Gwala.

The song was released in February with Sikhosana saying he decided to feature the Amadamara hit-maker to give it a different flavour. The video was shot in South Africa with some scenes shot in Zimbabwe.

Sikhosana said he thought approaching Gwala for the collaboration was going to be difficult due to his status in the music scene, but “to my pleasant surprise, that wasn’t the case. He’s a humble person who’s willing to work with anyone in music to impart his music knowledge”.

He said he was connected to Gwala by comedian Mayihlalela as the two have worked together on some skits.

The collaboration, Sikhosana said, is one of the greatest achievements in his career with his fans impatiently waiting for the music video.

“This year, there’s a lot of work to be done. After this video, there’s a song titled, Ungikhumbule Nkosi, which is on the way,” Sikhosana said.

He went on to thank people for supporting his music career thus far.

“When I ventured into music, support was limited because people didn’t know me. But now, I can see the difference because people now know me. I’m really grateful to everyone who’s been supporting my music journey.”

Gwala was a household name in Zimbabwe in the 90s with the hit Amadamara being an anthem in the country. His track on Highlanders — Tshilamoya is popular during Bosso match days at Barbourfields Stadium.

Since breaking into the gospel scene in 2019, Sikhosana has been consistent in his craft, making a name for himself and establishing a fan base in the process. His debut offering was an eight-track album, Uthando Lwenkosi which he followed up with Umkhuleko in 2020. He has also produced seven singles with some having videos.

So far, he has featured Madlela Skhobokhobo, poet Obert Dube and Velaphi Gumbo in some of his songs and videos. – @themkhust