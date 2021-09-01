Sikhosana humbled by fans’ donations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Musician Sikhosana Buhlungu (real name Clopas Sikhosana) is a star, not only in his rural area of Gwambe in Nkayi but even across borders where his music is fast gaining popularity.

Although the artiste has been doing music for years, his talent was only identified last year leading to the recording of his debut album.

The album that has the much-loved coronavirus song Isomiso, saw the artiste clinch a Roil Bulawayo Arts Award.

Since then, the artiste who is now a celebrity, has not relaxed as he is continuing to churn out hits and his latest song Ntethe was released last month.

What is however suprisng is that Sikhosana’s popularity has not impacted positively on his livelihood which is worrying his father Johnson Sikhosana.

Sikhosana said his son was living in abject poverty despite the fact that he is now a celebrity.

“I hear his songs a lot on my stereo (radio) but we haven’t seen developments here, especially at his homestead as he is living in poverty. For now, we’re only asking that his homestead be developed because he’s now a ‘big man’ in Nkayi,” said Sikhosana.

Following Buhlungu’s father’s plea, there was debate on social media as his followers tried to find out why he was not making money from his works.

After establishing that not much was coming Buhlungu’s way, some of his followers decided to donate and the assortment of donations included cash, livestock, cement, barbed wire, doors, door frames and even gum poles, all directed at improving his welfare.

Some of the donations came from South Africa and others from as far as the United Kingdom.

In a telephone interview, Sikhosana thanked his followers for their generosity which he said had completely changed his life and that of his family.

“It’s a great honour to see that people are supporting my talent and are willing to help change my life so that I become a respected figure in the community. To receive donations such as cows, chickens, building materials and cash is a confirmation that people really want my life to change for the better,” said Buhlungu.

He said he has always been passionate about farming so after receiving some cattle, he has no excuse to fail.

Turning to his music career, Buhlungu who has been trending of late following the release of Ntethe, a song that has courted a lot of controversy, said learning that the song had generated a lot of interest was very encouraging. — @mthabisi_mthire