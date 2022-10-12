Sikhosana returns: Readies new single Khiwa

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIAN Sikhosana Buhlungu will next week Friday express gratitude to all those who have played a part in changing his life for the better when he releases an appreciation song titled Khiwa.

The track was composed as a way of thanking those who have contributed to his growth and helped improve his life, as he is now a celebrity who boasts of a lovely home in Nkayi and livestock.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Sikhosana in Bulawayo recently when he was in the city for the song’s video shoot. He said the single is dear to him as he penned it with all those who have made his life a sweet memory in mind.

“I started working on the track which was produced at RockUp Studios here in Bulawayo in May. I wanted to show people that I really appreciate what they have done for me as they’ve changed my life so I saw it fit to record a video for the song.

“The song was initially meant to be dropped on June 15, but we delayed it as we wanted it to be perfect and accompanied by visuals,” said Sikhosana.

He said he is hopeful that the visuals will be a hit, the same as the Ntethe track.

Sikhosana, whose talent was discovered on social media two years ago, rose to fame through his comic song, Isomiso which tackled the effects of Covid-19 in rural areas.

In no time, he received a record deal and managed to record an album. He also won a Roil Bulawayo Arts Award in the process and received VIP treatment each time he came to Bulawayo.

But, despite all of this, he would return to his rural home in Nkayi and lead a life that did not match his celebrity status. His father who is now late, lobbied for the betterment of Sikhosana’s life as he felt that he deserved better.

And the people heeded the plea by coming together and mobilising various donations for the artiste from cash and livestock. They did not stop there as they built a three-roomed modern house for Sikhosana to ensure that he would lead a comfortable life.

And indeed, Sikhosana is content and a happy man, something that will likely be expressed in his forthcoming song.

Sikhosana Buhlungu is one success story that has certainly given hope to many who hope to make it in their respective fields. – @mthabisi_mthire