Silenduna,Rebecca named Mr and Miss Tourism Insiza

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Silenduna Mpofu and Rebecca Chiwona were named Mr and Miss Tourism Insiza, respectively, at the inaugural pageant held at the Marvel Joint in Filabusi last weekend.

Precious Mpofu was named the first princess, while Bridget Shava was named the second princess. The theme of the pageant was “Nature-based tourism”.

Miss Tourism Insiza won an all-expenses-paid trip to Victoria Falls, courtesy of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and all the top three contestants secured slots to compete at the forthcoming Mr and Miss Tourism Matabeleland South Pageant.

Five male models and 10 female models took part in the competition that was attended by the area legislator for Insiza North Farai Taruvinga, Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality provincial officer Esnath Dokotera and the national director of Rainbow Youth in Tourism and Environment Kudakwashe Garaipasi.

Rainbow Youth in Tourism and Environment deputy director Clr Simphiwe Mguni congratulated the winners and wished them good luck for the provincial pageant.

“Congratulations to the winners of the pageant. I’m really happy about the standard that was set by the Insiza Rainbow Youth in Tourism and Environment team led by Peter Duma.

Well done to the team for an excellent job of putting together the pageant through their tireless efforts which led the event to be a success.

“We’re looking forward to the Bulilima Mr & Miss Tourism pageant that will be held on November 25 and the provincial pageant to be held on December 31 where we have many grand plans in progress to ensure that pageant is one that Matabeleland South will likely not forget,” she said.

Rainbow Youth in Tourism and Environment Insiza coordinator Duma expressed excitement about the event, which started on a low key but rose spectacularly to become an event of note in the district.

“Youths were so excited about the event and are hoping to join in numbers, for next year’s edition. Hence, there is now a plea for the event to be done annually,” Duma said. —@mthabisi_mthire