Silobela legislator decries increase in murder cases

MEMBER of Parliament for Silobela constituency, Cde Jonah Nyevera has raised concern over the increase in murder cases in his constituency.

He said people should respect the sanctity of life adding perpetrators should be heavily punished with lengthy custodial sentences to deter would-be offenders.

Cde Nyevera said it was worrying to note that people were killing each other over trivial issues that could easily be solved by dialogue.

His sentiments come after a 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a 15-year-old over a petty misunderstanding during a party in Muchape area, Ward 26 last week.

He confirmed the case saying it could have been avoided.

“I am told that Francis Mugwagwa aged 27 was at a party in Muchape area together with Panashe Cherimete who is aged 15 when the two were involved in a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue,” said the legislator.

Cherimete is said to have drawn a Columbia knife and stabbed the now deceased several times and he died upon admission at Silobela Hospital.

Cde Nyevera said such incidents issues were worryingly resurfacing.

“We thought our police had addressed these issues but it seems they are increasing each day. Recently there was another murder in the constituency again over a trivial issue that could have been easily talked over and this is getting worrying,” he said.

The legislator said people should respect the sanctity of life and engaging in fights should be the last thing to happen.

“Whenever there are disputes people should learn to discuss issues and if they do not find common ground they should approach relatives, friends, traditional leaders, police or even the courts to seek recourse,” he said.

He urged the courts to give lengthy custodial sentences to such perpetrators.

“They should be a minimum, mandatory jail sentence for murders. I think this is something we should advocate for through parliament so that murders should be dealt with accordingly so that we minimise such cases. Unless we do so, these cases may continue to increase,” he said.

Seated on top of the Great Dyke, Silobela is a mining area with vast minerals, chief among them gold, the area is heavily populated with gold panners and the majority of violent cases reportedly emanate from the surrounding mines.

Police have managed to quell machete attacks which had become the order of the day in Silobela, Zhombe and even Kwekwe which all fall under Kwekwe District.