Silver Jubilee celebrations for Clement Magwaza set for The Hub Leisure

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

TSHIBILIKA music lovers are set to celebrate the silver jubilee of beloved artiste Clement Magwaza at the newly rebranded entertainment venue, The Hub Leisure today.

Formerly known as Parkview Pub & Grill, the venue has undergone a significant transformation aimed at revitalising the local entertainment scene.

The evening is set to be filled with vibrant performances as Magwaza takes the stage, captivating the audience with his signature sound.

He will be supported by an array of talented local artistes, including the Mlambosi Express Band, Godolude and EzeEnergy, Gogo Mankosi featuring Bhebhe, Pah aka Stambo, and Jaycee (Mr. Ungayithi vuu), setting a festive tone for the celebration.

Tawanda Talent Machechete, the marketing manager of The Hub Leisure, expressed the venue’s ambition to create a welcoming atmosphere for both new and returning patrons.

“Our target is to attract crowds so they can see the place and come again after this event,” he noted.

Machechete highlighted the spacious layout of the venue, which features affordable drinks and dedicated braai sections, promising quick and efficient service from the staff.

As part of its revitalisation effort, The Hub Leisure is committed to supporting local talent.

Machechete emphasised, “We are all African-local artistes supporters, so we are honoured to host such a person (Clement Magwaza) and are excited to bring in other talented local artistes.”

Looking ahead, The Hub Leisure has plans to host a monthly modelling show beginning at the end of this month, featuring both local and international acts.

This initiative aims to further bolster the venue’s reputation as a hub for entertainment and cultural expression.

With the successful celebration of Clement Magwaza’s 25 years in the music industry, The Hub Leisure is poised to become a cornerstone of the local entertainment scene, fostering community and creativity for years to come.

