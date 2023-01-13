Simba Bhora after ‘Bosso targets’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AFTER securing the signature of Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Hughe Chikosa, newly promoted topflight side Simba Bhora’s raid on Amakhosi is not done as they are said to have started talks with captain Malvin Mkolo (26) and midfielder Arthur Musiyiwa (27) over possible moves to Shamva.

The duo has previously been linked with moves to Bulawayo giants Highlanders. Mkolo and Musiyiwa were impressive for Chiefs during the 2021/22 season with the latter scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Herentals in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Mkolo was also a key figure in Chief’s back line and is said to be admired by coach Baltemar Brito. Chicken Inn are also said to be interested in the defender.

What makes his move from Amakhosi Amahle complicated is that Mkolo has a running contract with the club that ends in 2025. The player is believed to have indicated to the club that he wishes to leave. According to Fifa’s Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), three or more months “nonpayment of wages to a player by a club can constitute just cause for termination of the contract.”

Chiefs have not paid players their salaries for months even though the club is said to have been giving the footballers some “keep going”.

The club has reportedly agreed to release players that want out as long as proper transfer procedures are followed. This comes amid a financial crisis at the Twitter kings.

So far, goalkeeper David Bizabani is now at Green Fuel, Elvis Moyo at Dynamos while Perfect Chikwende is heavily linked with FC Platinum and Manica Diamonds.

Simba Bhora secretary general Taurai Janhi confirmed the developments.

“Chikosa is now a Simba Bhora player. We are still negotiating moves for Arthur Musiyiwa and Malvin Mkolo also from Chiefs. The other player that we are looking to lure is Valentine Musarurwa. The club is also looking for a goalkeeper as we aim to have a successful maiden PSL season,” said Janhi.

Simba Bhora have made it clear they want to survive relegation in their first year in the topflight hence they are roping in experienced players into the team. The Shamva-based outfit already has in their books Blessing Moyo, Zimbabwe international winger Talent Chawapiwa, Partson Jaure, Keith Murera, and Vassilli Kawe. — @innocentskizoe