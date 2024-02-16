Simba Bhora  beat Rhinos in pre season friendly

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

SIMBA Bhora who, on paper, have emerged among title favourites ahead of the start of the 2024 season won 3-0 against Black Rhinos in a friendly match played on Friday afternoon.

Goals from Tymon Machope, Cole Tsamba and Perfect Chikwende were enough to hand the Shamva-based outfit a comfortable victory.

The Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro-owned side struggled in their debut season last year despite the mining tycoon’s initial target of competing for the championship.

Ahead of this season, the Shamva-based side has signed the former FC Platinum duo of former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende.

They have also added to their squad, former Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs duo of Malvin Mkolo and Billy Veremu have also joined the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Wilson Mensah, formerly of Triangle, have also joined Simba, so has Gift Saunyama, formerly of Black Rhinos, and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side Hunters.

