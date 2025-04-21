Simba Bhora break Luveve jinx

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 0-1 Simba Bhora

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions Simba Bhora won their first match at Luveve Stadium since their promotion into the top flight, edging Chicken Inn 1-0 on Monday afternoon.

The solitary goal of the match came soon after the start of the second half with Isakar Guribab calmly slotting home from inside the box to give the visitors their first maximum points at Luveve Stadium since 2023.

Simba Bhora controlled most of the proceedings with Chicken Inn failing to register a shot on target throughout the entire match.

The two sides went into the break deadlocked at nil-all.

The first shot on target of the first half came in the 25th minute when Emmanuel Ziocha came close to putting Simba Bhora in front with long range shot but the Gamecocks’ goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard was equal to the task, punching the effort away to safety.

Simba Bhora came close again in the 33rd minute with Carlos Mavhurume attempting a long range shot but his effort went wide.

Moments later, Joseph Tulani of Gamecocks had his effort from inside the box miss the target by a whisker.

At the stroke of half time, Simba Bhora got a free kick in a promising position on the edge of the box but Blessing Moyo’s effort went over the bar.

In the 46th minute, Guribab capitalised on lack of concentration from the Gamecocks defenders to punish them.

Ten minutes into the second half, Brighton Makopa wasted a good chance after receiving a brilliant cross from Xolani Ndlovu. Makopa’s flick from inside the box went over the bar.

Moments later, Ziocha put in a defense splitting pass to find Guribab who, however, failed to beat Donovan Bernard on a one versus one situation.

Chicken Inn would continue their quest for the equaliser but couldn’t find the back of the net with their efforts going either wide or over the bar.

This was the Gamecocks’ second defeat of the season.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Arthur Chinda, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Joseph Tulani, Xolani Ndlovu, Dominic Jaricha (Kumbirai Mutenha, 60mins), Itai Mabhunu, Michael Charamba (Elshamar Farasi, 73mins), Brighton Makopa (Nelson Ketala, 73mins), Brian Muza (Brendon Rendo, 46mins)

Simba Bhora:

William Thole (gk), Webster Tafa, Ishaenesu Mauchi, Tinotenda Meke (Carlos Makambira, 73mins), Blessing Moyo, Roland Kangadzi, Blessed Ndereki (Never Tigere, 85mins), Junior Makunike (Trevor Mavhunga, 73mins), Emmanuel Ziocha (Donald Mudadi, 85mins), Isakar Gurirab (William Manondo, 85mins), Carlos Mavhurume.