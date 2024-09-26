Simba Bhora march on

Innocent Muchochomi in Shamva

Simba Bhora 2-0 Chegutu Pirates

Pacesetters Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya ran short of superlatives to describe his charges’ performance yesterday but believes it’s not a time to be complacent, as the PSL title race is still open, despite extending their lead at the top with a win over Chegutu Pirates at Wadzanayi Stadium.

Capitalising on their physique and fitness, Simba Bhora announced their intention to cling onto the top of the log early in the game when Ishmael Nyanhi headed a curling cross from Walter Musona into the bottom corner of the net.

With the match heading for half-time, Simba Brother doubled their tally through Mthokozisi Msebe following a delightful exchange of passes.

In the last half, Pirates were more composed, displaying an exciting brand of football, but had nothing to celebrate at the end of the game.

Ndiraya praised his boys’ performance but warned them against lowering their guard as they are still in the trenches.

“A good result, the boys put up a good performance,” said Ndiraya.

“I credit the boys for keeping another clean sheet, but we need to focus more on getting results. The race is not over yet. There are still seven games to go, and anything can happen along the way.”

His opposite number, Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe, also believes the race is still on and is hopeful that they can salvage the Pirates’ ship from sinking.

“We are still in the Premier Soccer League until we are mathematically out. We only need to win games for us to remain in the league. There are still 21 points to fight for,” said Jongwe.