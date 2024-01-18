Simba Bhora snatch Msebe

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

SIMBA Bhora has concluded the signing of out-of-contract Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe.

The Warriors midfielder had his contract with Chiefs come to an end on December 31.

He had been linked with Chicken Inn but has settled for Simba Bhora who have been the most active club in this transfer period.

