Simba dominate monthly awards

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League table toppers Simba Bhora have seen their efforts rewarded with coach Tonderayi Ndiraya and attacker Walter Musona named coach and player of the month for August respectively.

Simba Bhora played four games in the month of August and won three of the games including a stalemate against Dynamos. With the results Ndiraya’s charges moved top of the table where they now enjoy a four points lead over second placed FC Platinum.

Simba Bhora are on 50 points from 25 games while FC Platinum have accumulated 46 points from the same number of games.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum have collected 41 points having played a game less than the two top teams. In the same month of August, Musona managed to find the back of the net twice as the Shamva based outfit continues to mount a serious challenge for their maiden league title.

-@innocentskizoe