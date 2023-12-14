Simbarashe Hudson mesmerises audience at ‘The Hudson Experience’

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Renowned veteran guitarist Simbarashe Hudson, celebrated for his distinctive blues sound, recently graced the stage at the Academy of Music in an event aptly named ‘The Hudson Experience’. The performance served as a celebration of his honourary award received at the recent Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Despite the intimate gathering, the audience was treated to an enchanting performance, revelling in Hudson’s musical prowess.

In an interview, Hudson shared his deep love for music, emphasising its transformative power since he first picked up the guitar in 1974 during his second year of high school. Reflecting on the universal appeal of music, he said, “Music has the power to transport us away from the troubles of the world and provide us with a moment of peace and happiness. It can be like a drug in the way it allows us to forget our problems for a while.”

Hudson believes that success in the music industry goes beyond talent and is rooted in discipline, hard work, and character.

“Being a successful musician is not just about having talent or a gift; it also requires hard work and discipline. Character is also an important factor in success, as it determines how we treat others and approach challenges,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the longevity of his career, Hudson attributed his survival in the industry to his collaborative spirit and humility. He emphasised the importance of working with musicians of all ages and learning from one another.

Expressing concern about the lack of discipline in modern music, Hudson remarked, “Some play music because they want money, fame, and women. When I started playing, I wasn’t even getting paid.”

Despite the challenges, Hudson’s performance resonated with the audience, showcasing his timeless blues-inspired talent. – @TashaMutsiba