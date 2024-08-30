Simbarashe Mtukudzi channels Tuku in debut album

Joel Tsvakwi

SIMBARASHE Mtukudzi, leader of the Black Elephants Band, is set to officially launch his debut eight-track album titled Usati Kotsi in a tribute to the musical legacy of his late uncle, national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

A contemporary music artiste, Simbarashe is committed to ensuring that the echoes of Dande and Tuku Music continue to reverberate across generations.

Speaking ahead of the album launch on a date yet to be confirmed, he was adamant that Tuku’s music will persist and thrive.

“Tuku’s music is contagious and will continue to sprout,” Simbarashe said.

“With Usati Kotsi, I had hoped to collaborate with the old man, but circumstances didn’t allow it. However, I’m grateful that I was able to capture the essence of Tuku’s music in my own way.”

Produced by BMC and recorded at Play On Studio, the album features tracks that pay homage to the cultural heritage of Dande, the region in Mashonaland Central, from which both Simbarashe and his late uncle hail.

Available on various digital platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music and Boomplay, the album includes tracks such as Kotsi, Murudo, Kutenda, Chisveru, Matsotsi, Ndauya Mwari, Inzwai Changamire and an instrumental piece.

The track, Chisveru, a tribute to Tuku, is already popular as it has resonated with listeners. On the track, Simbarashe collaborated with Harare-based artiste, producer and musical engineer Damson Madzikaminga, also known as “Wedande” to bring it to life, capturing the spirit of the Dande region.

“On Chisveru, I wanted to collaborate with the old man, but it didn’t work out that way. Still, I’m grateful I managed to execute it in the way I had envisioned,” he explained.

Simbarashe emphasised the role that traditional African village games, which feature in his music, have played in shaping characters positively. He hopes that his album will serve as a reminder of the entertainment and traditions deeply rooted in African culture.

“There are games common in African cultures and this song serves as a reminder of the entertainment found in African traditions,” he said.

With his debut album, Simbarashe is determined to carry on the legacy of Dande music, just like the late great Oliver Mtukudzi.