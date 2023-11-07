Simbisa Brands’ Corporate Social Responsibility project benefits  thousands

Business Writer

SIMBISA Brands three-year-long Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project has benefited at least 5 000 pregnant and lactating mothers as well as 15 000 children under five years since its inception in April last year.

The programme covers three areas; education, safe nutrition and sanitation which are part of the Social Developmental Goals (SDGs).

In the company’s financials for the year ended June 30, the firm said the main aim of CSR is for Simbisa to step in with Societal Protection Measures while giving hope to Zimbabwean citizens.

“The main objective of our CSR activities is to play our part towards Societal Protection Measures and give hope to the communities within which we operate. Through the CSR Project Simbisa Brands will give opportunities for Equitable and Quality Education, Safe Nutrition and Sanitation as well as increased productivity for the youth.”

The firm said that quality education which falls under SDG 4 seeks to ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes.

The SDG aims to increase access to education, improve the quality of education, and reduce disparities in education.

“In order to contribute to the sustainable development of Zimbabwean youth and the country itself, Chicken Inn is contributing towards this SDG by supporting the education of at least 15 000 students,” reads part of the report.

The Zero Hunger goal aims to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

This entails that everyone, including children, should have access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food all year round.

To that end, Bakers Inn, is focusing on the nutrition of 5 000 pregnant and lactating mothers as well as 15 000 children under five years as they have the most risk of under nutrition leading to stunted growth, the group said.

The group noted that SDG 6 Clean water and Sanitation is about ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“This SDG is essential for achieving other sustainable development goals, such as reducing poverty, improving health, and promoting food security.

“Nando’s is working at ending Period Poverty by educating young girls and women in disadvantaged areas and donating Period Materials, as well as improving sanitation in those areas.”