Simbisa injects US$14,5m into expansion projects

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FAST-FOODS operator, Simbisa Brands has set aside about US$14,5 million for an expansion programme that will see the company opening more stores across the country in the coming year.

The company, which operates more than 200 stores across the country, is set to open more than 100 additional outlets in 2023.

Simbisa Brands runs fast-food outlets including Chicken Inn, Baker’s Inn, Pizza Inn, Steers and Nando’s, among others.

In an interview on the sidelines of a donation of grocery items at St Agnes Children’s Home in Gokwe recently, Simbisa Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Warren Meares, said Simbisa Brands seeks to open more stores to ensure everyone gets easy access to their foodstuffs.

“We plan to open over 105 stores in the next 12 months. These will be spread across the country and for this project we have set aside about US$14,5 million with the figure likely to grow as we embark on the project,” he said.

Mr Meares said the stores will cater for all their flagship brands depending on the requirements of the area. He said the stores will also be in different arrangements also depending on location.

“We will invest in drive throughs, quick stores and sit-down restaurants among others. We are also targeting to get into the suburbs and locations so that people can easily access our services,” he said.

Mr Meares said the group would continue supporting farmers who produce potatoes and chickens for the company.

“We need about 150 000 birds per week and 55 tons of potatoes per day,” he said.

“And as we grow bigger, the numbers also increase hence the need to invest more on the farmers so that they can be able to meet our demand.”

One of the stores earmarked for construction is the Gokwe branch with all papers now awaiting approval from council.

“We have set aside US$900 000 for the construction of the Gokwe store. We have submitted all the requirements and paperwork to the council and we await approval,” said Mr Meares.

“The site has been identified and once approved, it will not take five months for us to have completed construction.”

Given the current power shortages in the country, Simbisa had to invest more on alternative energy sources.

“Recently we had to open two new shops without any power. That is how bad the situation is and, in that regard, we have imported over US$400 000 worth of generators to support the business.

“We are now burning about 60 000 litres per week of fuel. We hope the situation will normalise very soon, because it is very bad,” he said.

Simbisa Brands operates more than 200 shops in Zimbabwe and has since spread wings to countries like Zambia, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius and Kenya, which also has more than 200 stores. Meanwhile, Mr Meares has warned the public to be wary of a purported manager who dupes desperate job seekers.

“Let me put it on record that we do not get paid for employing people, rather we employ people and pay them. You should not pay a dime, you are employed on merit,” he said.

Mr Meares said they were aware of a purported manager who is swindling the job seekers of their money claiming to process jobs for them.

“We have reported the matter to the police and they are investigating it. We have tried to circulate the message on social media platforms in that regard and we hope you will also assist in that regard,” he said.