Simbisa opens sixth branch in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

FAST Foods operator, Simbisa Brands, has opened a branch in Mbizo high density suburb, bringing to six the number of outlets in the mining town.

The quick stop restaurant has been spreading wings in Kwekwe opening various outlets offering various services with the latest being opened in Redcliff, the first one out of the city centre.

As it continues to reach out to customers, the company, which runs Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, Bakers Inn, Steers and Nando’s among others has opened an outlet in Mbizo which houses Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn services.

Kwekwe Operations Manager Mr Tichaona Nyapfuri said the Mbizo outlet has been long overdue.

“As you know, Mbizo is the biggest suburb in Kwekwe and we decided to bring their favourite shop to their doorstep for their convenience. Before, people would have to travel into the CBD for their favourite meal. We opened doors on 21 December just in time for the festive season and we are glad with the response from the customers so far,” he said.

Mr Nyapfuri said as part of their expansion drive, they are working on a drive through due to lack of parking space in the town.

The Mbizo branch employs 34 employees all from Mbizo.

“We recruited a total of 34 employees, 15 at Chicken Inn and nine at Pizza Inn and we are glad that they are all from Mbizo or around Kwekwe. This part of our community development drives through employment creation,” said Mr Nyapfuri.

Earlier this year, Simbisa Brands announced that it was injecting US$22million for the opening of 92 new outlets by the end of 2024 after noting a 24,2 percent increase in customer counts in 2023.