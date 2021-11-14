Simon Khaya Moyo dies

Breaking News
14 Nov, 2021 - 16:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU- PF Politburo member and party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has died at the age of 76.
Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the death. He said Cde Khaya Moyo died this afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he was admitted.

“Yes, I can confirm that he has passed on. I have just received the information. He died about 30 minutes ago. Get in touch with Dr (David) Parirenyatwa he also got that message while I was talking to him. He is in Bulawayo, he could be the appropriate person to talk to,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Khaya-Moyo, a career diplomat was the country’s Ambassador to South Africa from 2007 to 2011. He has also held several ministerial posts in his political career
More details to follow…

