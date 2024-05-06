Simunye Production to hold auditions for theatre show in Bulawayo, Harare

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AWARD-winning Simunye Production, honoured with accolades at both the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) and the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), is set to host auditions in Bulawayo and Harare.

The tryouts will take place on May 7 at Sabela Studios, located within the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre grounds and Harare from May 9 to 10.

Originating from Victoria Falls, Simunye is celebrated as the first theatre project with a tourism orientation in the region, designed to boost tourist arrivals and encourage longer stays in the city. This pioneering effort in Matabeleland North follows in the footsteps of veteran artiste, the late Cont Mhlanga, who established Amakhosi Theatre Production in Bulawayo.

The ensemble includes talents such as Charmaine Mudau, who won a BAA for her role as Ajani, and Musawenkosi Sibanda, who received a Nama for Best Actress for her portrayal of All Mother/Mamo in Simunye. Other notable cast members include Dexter Mushore, Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, Bruce Mtero, Patience Maseko, Tawanda Dandato, Shirley Baloyi, and Talent Moyo.

Tariro Mushonga, the production manager of Simunye, shared that following over 200 performances since its inception in early September, there is now a call for new talent to join the cast.

“We’re looking to expand our team. Applicants should be ready to commit to at least a year of performing and residing in Victoria Falls. The show runs every day of the year except Mondays and features a vibrant mix of music, dance, poetry, and acting.

“We’re specifically looking for versatile performers who can act, sing, and dance—true triple threats,” Mushonga explained.

“Aspiring participants are advised to come prepared in flexible attire suitable for dancing, choose a song to perform, and be ready to deliver a monologue in English. Those selected will need to be available for rehearsals starting June 1 in Victoria Falls.”

This innovative project is a collaboration between Shearwater Adventures and Three Monkeys, aiming to modernise the tourism industry and appeal to contemporary travellers through the arts. – @mthabisi_mthire