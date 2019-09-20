Singer celebrates decade with double disc

Donald celebrates 10 years as a solo artiste in the music industry in style with a double disc titled: Her Name Is.

The singer, born Donald Moatshe, took the industry by storm with his unique blend of dance, Afro-soul and R&B.

In the past 10 years he has grown, explored, collected a couple of awards and collaborated with artistes such as Cici, Mlindo, Tiwa Savage, Saso of Dream Team and Floda.

He argues that it has not been easy but he always tries to put the best foot forward.

“I try to keep young in terms of sound. I push hard for every album I release. I’m always thinking and coming up with concepts,” he says.

On the double disc, the soulful artiste worked with the best young composers like Sifiso Moya who has written songs for Nathi Mankayi. Moya wrote six out of the 20 tracks.

Donald explained that it took him 13 months to put the album together.

“One disc is about Afro-soul/R&B while the other is dance music that I am known for.”

He said the response to the album whose lyrics are in Zulu, Tswana, Xhosa and English, has been positive on social media.

The main source of inspiration for the album, Donald said, came from a relationship that he has been struggling with over the years. He said he has been falling in and out of love with the same girl many times. Although he has been single for three years, Donald feels that the relationship hurt him.

“The pain that I wrote about comes from that relationship. I am highlighting emotions from a 12-year relationship. When I met this girl, something clicked and said this is the one.

“Letting go has been difficult . . . While we were dating, we would end it and get back in each other’s arms again. The relationship got toxic and we clashed badly.”

For the album’s sleeve, Donald used his picture when he was 14 years old. The reason, he said is because he went through a lot of pain while working on the album.

“I don’t even look like me in that picture, but I am glad that I was thinking in that manner. I had lonely moments that forced me to go back to my youth.”

The album, he added, also confirms his maturity as a songwriter and as an artiste of 10 years in the music industry.

Now that he has built a solid fan base, the singer who released his first album in 2009, is open to exploring more musically.

“I’m in a good space and I’ve built quite a solid fan base. I can easily have a one-man show knowing that my fans will come,” he said.

The biggest lesson he has learnt in the music industry is not to relax because there are no guarantees.

“You have to continue working hard. Every time you release an album, you need to treat it as if it’s the first time. You have to have the same discipline and hunger which is not easy.”

Over the years, Donald has released hits like Deserve, Rain Drops, Know You Better and albums such as Just Donald, Black and White, Train of Love, Something More and Red Mic Experience. — Sowetan.