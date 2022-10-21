Singer, Simz Masuku off to Harare for inaugural Craft Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Singer, Simz Masuku (born Simphiwe Masuku) has left Bulawayo for Harare to represent the city at the inaugural Creative Reproductive Health Arts For Transformation (Craft) Festival taking place at the Harare Gardens on Saturday.

Masuku will be part of 36 contestants drawn from the country’s 10 provinces who will battle it out in four categories (drama, music, poetry, and public speaking) with winners set to benefit from lifelong partnerships and collaborations with renowned creatives.

These emanate from the recently concluded The CHASE competition.

Before his departure, Masuku told Chronicle Showbiz that he is keeping his fingers crossed for a win.

“I know the competition will be tough, but I’m a believer and I keep my fingers crossed that I come up trumps,” he said.

Masuku is known for the song with a Spanish guitar, Settimo Cielo with guitarist Reilo Viekk.

The festival is a brainchild of a charitable organisation, SAYWHAT. It seeks to identify and nurture up-and-coming creatives who are taking it upon themselves to be change-makers in society with regard to sexual health, teenage pregnancies, and substance abuse among other ills.

The Craft Festival will run under the theme “Amplifying Young People’s Voices on Sexual Reproductive Health and Gender Based-Violence through Art”.

Bathabile and Dynamite will be the hosts. The festival will also be graced by seasoned artistes in the form of Alick “Baba Sharo” Macheso, Anita Jaxson, Freeman and Enzo Ishall among other creatives.

